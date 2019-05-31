Woman dies after fire at Colorado Springs senior complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An elderly woman who was hospitalized after a fire at an 11-story senior living complex in Colorado Springs has died.

The Gazette reports 89-year-old Darlyne Justesen was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following the May 24 blaze at the Regency Tower Apartments. She died Tuesday.

The fire started in the hall closet between the living space and bedrooms on the 10th floor. Investigators say they could not determine the cause, but there is no evidence or reason to believe the fire started under suspicious circumstances.

Justesen lived on the 10th floor for about a decade and was a regular volunteer at the Cheyenne Mountain Library. Grandson Karl Michael Roe described her as “so awesome. A wonderful, wonderful human.”

