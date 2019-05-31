Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man charged in 1995 slaying in suburban Denver acquitted

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man charged in a fatal stabbing in suburban Denver more than two decades ago.

The Aurora Sentinel reports 43-year-old Jimmie Crank Jr. was found not guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Michael Nilsson. Crank, who was jailed for nearly two years, has been released.

Nilsson was last seen alive when his brother drove him to a movie theater Sept. 21, 1995. He was found dead in a middle school parking lot in Aurora the following day with four stab wounds to the back.

Crank was arrested on a drug charge in May 2016, and investigators say DNA linked him to a cigarette butt and coins found at the school. Public defender Andrea Kremer argued that “DNA at the scene is not equal to murder.”

