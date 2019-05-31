Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge: No GPS monitor for trucker in deadly Colorado pileup

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A trucker accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway won’t be required to wear a GPS monitor.

KMGH-TV reports a judge denied the prosecution’s request Friday to track 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, who they say tried to flee the scene of the April 25 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver. Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney says his client is staying in a hotel and isn’t a flight risk.

Aguilera-Mederos, of Houston, says the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles just after the interstate descends from the mountains, setting off a 28-vehicle chain reaction of explosions from ruptured gas tanks.

The truck was going about 85 mph (137 kph) on a stretch where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph (72 kph).

