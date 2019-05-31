Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers have found a body believed to be a New Jersey man who has been missing for seven months on the park’s highest mountain.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Friday the body is believed to be 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton was last seen Oct. 4 on the Longs Peak trail. The mountain reaches 14,259 feet (4,346 meters) above sea level.

Rangers found the body Thursday in deep snow in a steep, rocky ravine called the Trough. It was about 1,000 feet (305 meters) below a section of trail called the Ledges and about 2,000 feet (610 meters) below the summit.

A helicopter recovered the body Friday. An autopsy is planned.

Rescue teams conducted multiple searches after Albert was reported missing.

Associated Press

