Trump addresses Air Force Academy graduates

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colorado (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks and handshakes to newly minted officers at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement.

Trump arrived Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he is expected to discuss his administration’s efforts to boost defense spending and address threats from Iran.

The U.S. leader traditionally rotates duties between the four service academies, and this will mark Trump’s first time addressing Air Force Academy graduates.

The White House says Trump will remain at the ceremony to congratulate each of the new second lieutenants, as well as view the customary hat-toss and Thunderbirds fly-by.

Associated Press

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
