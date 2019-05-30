Pueblo officials urge water safety following man’s death

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo emergency officials are warning of the dangers of the area’s waterways after an 18-year-old man was found dead in a canal this week.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Pueblo Fire Department highlighted water safety reminders Tuesday, a day after the body of Ezekiel Fresquez was found in the Bessemer Ditch.

Officials say his death remains under investigation.

Department Public Information Officer Woody Percival says people entering the fast-flowing Arkansas River this summer must use flotation devices, including life jackets.

He says they should never swim, kayak or float the river alone.

He says people also should never go over the river’s low-head dams, which are nicknamed “drowning machines” because they can trap people under the water.

