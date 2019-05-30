Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man gets 48 years in prison for killing estranged wife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man who shot his estranged wife to death in western Colorado has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 30-year-old Gustavo Olivo-Tellez was sentenced Wednesday for the October 2016 death of 28-year-old Blanca Salas, who was shot four times in the stomach and face.

Prosecutors say Olivo-Tellez killed Salas at her apartment near Glenwood Springs, threw the gun into a river and fled to Grand Junction with his girlfriend. He was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of second-degree murder after his attorneys argued he was intoxicated and didn’t act with deliberation or intent.

Olivo-Tellez is wanted in Michoacan, Mexico, for a pedestrian death about a decade ago. District Attorney Jeff Cheney says Mexican authorities want to prosecute him, but they’ll have to wait until he completes his sentence.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium
News

Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium

7:42 pm
Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife
Covering Colorado

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife

7:10 pm
Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving
Covering Colorado

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving

6:53 pm
Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium
News

Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife
Covering Colorado

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving
Covering Colorado

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving

Scroll to top
Skip to content