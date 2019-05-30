Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Crews working to reopen Independence Pass, Mount Evans

DENVER (AP) — Crews are working to reopen some of Colorado’s high-altitude roads for the summer after more snow fell this week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to have the road to Aspen over Independence Pass open at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, it hopes to have the Mount Evans Highway partially open by the end of the week.

Both roads close for the winter and typically open for Memorial Day weekend, depending on snowfall.

The Aspen Times reports this will be one of the latest openings for Independence Pass since 2008, when it didn’t open until June 5.

All the snow is helping extend the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area into the start of the summer. The resort says it will stay open through at least the weekend of June 21.

Associated Press

