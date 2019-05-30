Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Body of missing Colorado woman found in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a Colorado woman who went missing in Malibu a week ago.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says divers on Thursday recovered the body of 30-year-old Jennifer Lorber after it was spotted in surface waters off of Paradise Cove.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of her death.

Lorber checked into a hotel on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu last Thursday. Her rented car was found Sunday parked on the highway near Paradise Cove.

Family members had told authorities that Lorber suffered from depression and they were concerned for her health.

Her disappearance sparked an air and sea search.

Associated Press

Associated Press

