Storm damage at Kearney airport cancels some flights

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The south-central Nebraska city of Kearney has announced that some flights have been cancelled in the wake of storm damage at the Kearney Regional Airport.

The Kearney Hub reports that the Federal Aviation Administration’ Automated Weather Observation System at the airport was damaged during Monday night’s hail storm. The system provides weather information to flight crews for aircraft landings and takeoffs.

The damage forced the cancellation of United Express flights to and from Denver until further notice.

