Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

OK to smoke, not to grow? States wrestle with homegrown pot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag that other states have wrestled with: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use.

The 10 states that have legalized recreational marijuana have different “home grow” rules, with Michigan allowing individuals to grow as many as 12 plants and Washington state not allowing them to grow any.

The differences reflect how states view the competing arguments about home cultivation. Opponents say it fuels the black market sale of the drug. Proponents, though, argue that if businesses can sell it, they should be able to grow it. They also say people can brew beer at home and say marijuana should be no different.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

3:01 pm
Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

2:47 pm
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

12:40 pm
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Scroll to top
Skip to content