Correction: Colorado Rockslide story

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — In stories May 25 and May 27 about a boulder blocking a Colorado highway, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the highway links Durango and Ouray. The highway links Dolores and Telluride.

A corrected version of the May 27 story is below:

Workers blast giant boulder blocking Colorado highway

Workers have blasted apart a house-sized boulder that crashed onto and shut down a southwestern Colorado highway linking Dolores and Telluride

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Workers have blasted apart a house-sized boulder that crashed onto and shut down a southwestern Colorado highway linking Dolores and Telluride.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says trucks are hauling away fragments of the 1,150-ton (1,047-metric ton) rock from state Highway 145 while workers build a temporary bypass.

That bypass could open Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Cortez Journal reports workers drilled 15-foot-deep holes into the rock to insert explosives before blasting it apart on Sunday.

That was done after workers checked the stability of a ridgeline 1,000 feet above (305 meters) from where that boulder and another fell on Friday.

The second boulder crashed across the road, creating an eight-foot trench. No one was hurt.

Associated Press

