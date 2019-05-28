Never-ending reading: Oregon GOP tries to tie up Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans have forced a clerk in the Oregon Legislature to read aloud every word in nearly every piece of legislation as the minority party uses the stalling tactic to try to gain leverage.

Democrats have supermajorities in both the state Senate and House, and Republicans are using the strategy to push their own initiatives and weaken Democratic ones.

Other statehouses and Congress have used delay tactics.

Minority Republicans in Colorado wanted a 2,000-page bill read aloud this year, so Democrats brought in computers to read it at hyperspeed. A judge knocked down the trick.

Oregon House Republicans have insisted on full readings since April 30, instead of summaries.

It’s put House reading clerk Lacy Ramirez Gruss in the spotlight as she reads bills hour after hour.