3 family members slain in Denver home identified

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three family members who were shot to death in their southwest Denver home.

The Denver Post reports 48-year-old Joseph McDaniels, 37-year-old Althea McDaniels and 11-year-old Christine McDaniels were shot Thursday night as they were preparing to move to Mississippi. The three were husband, wife and daughter.

Joe Montoya, division chief with the Denver Police Department, has said people were moving in and out of the home when there was some sort of conflict involving 59-year-old Bustaman Kartabrata, who is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Kartabrata knew the family well. They did not release a motive for the shooting.

Prosecutors are expected to receive the case from police Wednesday in advance of formal charges. It’s unclear if Kartabrata has an attorney.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

