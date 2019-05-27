Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Workers blast giant boulder blocking Colorado highway

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Workers have blasted apart a house-sized boulder that crashed onto and shut down a southwestern Colorado highway linking Durango and Ouray.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says trucks are hauling away fragments of the 1,150-ton (1,047-metric ton) rock from state Highway 145 while workers build a temporary bypass.

That bypass could open Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Cortez Journal reports workers drilled 15-foot-deep holes into the rock to insert explosives before blasting it apart on Sunday.

That was done after workers checked the stability of a ridgeline 1,000 feet above (305 meters) from where that boulder and another fell on Friday.

The second boulder crashed across the road, creating an eight-foot trench. No one was hurt.

Information from: Cortez Journal, http://www.cortezjournal.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

