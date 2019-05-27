Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Steamboat Springs hosts first stage of 2019 Colorado Classic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Classic, a four-stage women’s professional cycling race, will start this August in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Today reports the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour race will start and end in Steamboat Springs on its first day, Aug. 22.

Other stops will be in Avon and Golden before the race concludes in Denver on Aug. 25.

The Classic began in 2017 as a men’s and women’s pro race before the men’s division was discontinued.

___

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

