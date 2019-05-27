Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pikes Peak National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day debut

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A national cemetery for U.S. veterans has made its Memorial Day debut in Colorado Springs, the longstanding home to a substantial active and veteran military presence.

The Gazette reported Monday that more than 700 veterans are in their final resting place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The cemetery opened Nov. 1 after more than two decades’ lobbying of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

By 2020, it will be able to accommodate more than 13,000 veteran burials and, ultimately, will be home to 200,000 in the decades to come.

Memorial Day remembrances were being held at the Pikes Peak cemetery and at Denver’s Fort Logan National Cemetery.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash
News

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

9:30 am
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash
News

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content