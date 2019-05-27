Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nederland man in custody following standoff

NEDERLAND, Colo. (AP) — A Nederland man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home during a 2-hour standoff with SWAT personnel from Boulder County and other area agencies.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired from the home on Sunday.

The office says a female fled the residence before the standoff began.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Goddard eventually surrendered.

Goddard was being held for investigation of felony menacing, unlawful sexual contact, reckless endangerment and other charges.

Neighbors were urged to stay put during the standoff.

Associated Press

Associated Press

