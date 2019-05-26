Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wyoming National Guard unit deploying to Kosovo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Army National Guard soldiers deploy this week for a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Community members are invited to attend a ceremony for the 297th Infantry Regiment on Tuesday afternoon at Star Valley High School in Afton.

National Guard officials say this is the first time the Wyoming infantry unit is deploying since organizing in 2016.

The unit’s first stop will be at Fort Bliss in Texas for additional training.

The soldiers come from Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content