Summer deadline nears on Eagle County airport construction

GYPSUM, Colo. (AP) — Construction on a western Colorado airport’s new terminal is due to wrap up before July 1, officials say.

The Vail Daily reports that crews are working six or seven days a week to wrap up the $35 million project at the Eagle County Airport in Gypsum this summer. Work began more than a year ago and will add six new gates to the airport.

Eagle County construction manager Josh Miller says jet bridges on most of those gates will keep passengers shielded from the weather as they board or leave planes.

Travelers also will find a new lounge, bar area and a “relief room” for their pets.

Associated Press

