Colorado man files negligence suit in New Mexico bus crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man who survived a bus crash in New Mexico that killed three people including his wife last July has filed a lawsuit.

Ramon Grajeda-Beltran and Olga Hernandez-Beltran of Rocky Ford were passengers on a commercial bus traveling from Denver to El Paso, Texas that overturned after colliding with a car and then was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Hernandez-Beltran was one of three women killed in the crash on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo. Grajeda-Beltran was among 22 injured passengers.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Grajeda-Beltran’s lawsuit filed this week in state District Court in Santa Fe accuses the drivers of negligence.

It also alleges a lack of seat belts in the bus was a contributing factor in the death of his wife of more than 38 years.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com

