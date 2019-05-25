Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Massive rockslide closes Colorado highway

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — A pair of massive boulders rolled off a Colorado hillside and smashed into a highway, destroying the pavement and leaving the route blocked by a house-sized rock.

State transportation officials said Saturday that they would have to blast apart one of the rocks that settled on the road before it could be re-opened. The rock fall occurred along state Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride.

A photo posted by the City of Ouray showed a person posing in front of one of the boulders, which appeared as big as a two-story house.

Associated Press

