Massive rockslide closes Colorado highway

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — A pair of massive boulders rolled off a Colorado hillside and smashed into a highway, destroying the pavement and leaving the route blocked by a house-sized rock.

State transportation officials said Saturday that they would have to blast apart one of the rocks that settled on the road before it could be re-opened. The rock fall occurred along state Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride.

A photo posted by the City of Ouray showed a person posing in front of one of the boulders, which appeared as big as a two-story house.