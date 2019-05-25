Colorado drought-free statewude with heavy mountain snowpack

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DENVER (AP) — A heavy mountain snowpack has helped Colorado shake free of drought that covered much of the state just months ago.

The Department of Agriculture’s latest update of drought conditions shows a fraction of 1% of the Colorado is still experiencing drought. In February, more than two-thirds of the state was experiencing drought.

Mountain snowpack levels are high statewide and particularly in the southwest.

As the snow melts, more water will be available for agriculture and for cities and towns to store in reservoirs.

Associated Press

