The Latest: 3 dead in Denver shooting, suspect detained

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in Denver (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Denver police say three people died in a shooting Thursday night and that a suspect is in custody.

Police said in a statement Friday that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and that a man and girl died after being taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood but authorities did not say whether it happened inside a residence or elsewhere.

The victims and the suspect were not identified and authorities did not say what led to shots being fired.

Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.

____

11:45 p.m.

Denver police say several people are injured after a shooting.

KCNC-TV reports three people were injured Thursday night and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately describe the extent of their injuries.

Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.

Authorities have not yet said what led to shots being fired.

Associated Press

