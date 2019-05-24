Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for hiring her nephew to kill her husband in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports Kelly Baker was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder after deliberation and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the August 2017 death of 59-year-old Randy Baker. She was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Baker hired Kelly Raisley to kill her husband at his west Greeley home in an attempt to collect $123,000 worth of life insurance policies. Raisley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence for agreeing to kill his uncle in exchange for $10,000 to $13,000 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Carol Baker, who is Raisley’s mother and the victim’s sister, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for facilitating the deal.

