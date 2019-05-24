Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say they broke up hundreds of black market marijuana growing operations in Colorado that flouted the state’s cannabis law by raising tens of thousands of plants in Denver-area homes.

State and federal prosecutors said Friday that investigators seized more than 80,000 plants and 4,500 pounds (2,040 kilograms) of harvested marijuana from 247 homes and eight businesses in Denver and seven nearby counties. Officers arrested 42 people.

State law allows up to 12 marijuana plants per residence for personal use, but authorities say some of the homes had more than 1,000.

Colorado and nine other states have broadly legalized marijuana use but it remains illegal under federal law.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said the investigation shows Colorado has become the “epicenter” of the national black market for the drug.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

1:45 pm
More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

1:42 pm
Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

1:14 pm
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

Scroll to top
Skip to content