Man dies hours after being booked into Colorado jail

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man died hours after he was booked into a jail in southwestern Colorado.

Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin told the Cortez Journal that jailers found 33-year-old Michael McMordie unresponsive and not breathing in his cell early Wednesday.

Nowlin says CPR was performed, but McMordie could not be revived.

He says the death is under investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Cortez Police Patrol Sgt. Rex Brinkerhoff says McMordie was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a trespassing charge.

Nowlin says McMordie did not show signs of distress when he was booked into the county jail that evening.

___

Information from: Cortez Journal, http://www.cortezjournal.com/