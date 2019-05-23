Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man freed from state prison facing federal charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man freed from prison early after being sentenced to more than 300 years for child sex assault is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Michael McFadden appeared in federal court in Grand Junction Wednesday after being indicted for allegedly taking children across state lines to engage in sexual acts.

The case is sealed and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

The truck driver was convicted in state court in Grand Junction in 2015 but released from prison last year after an appeals court ruled that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The office of Grand Junction-based district attorney Dan Rubinstein told The Daily Sentinel he reached out to federal prosecutors for their help following McFadden’s release.

Associated Press

