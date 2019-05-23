Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado governor signs $6M bill for census outreach grants

DENVER (AP) — Colorado plans to spend $6 million to prevent a potential undercount in the state during next year’s census.

The Denver Post reports that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Thursday allowing local governments, school districts, charities, and tribes to receive grants for census outreach.

The bill directs the grants, which must be awarded before Nov. 1, to be used to reach hard-to-count groups including Hispanics, children, elderly and rural Coloradans, and homeless and transient people.

The bill’s sponsors told a House committee in March that even a 1% undercount could cost Colorado more than $630 million in federal funding over the next decade.

The grant program will be overseen by a five-member committee appointed by the secretary of state and legislative leaders from both parties.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

5:32 pm
Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

5:15 pm
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

4:42 pm
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content