Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pharmacist given jail, $55,000 penalty for narcotics sales

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado pharmacist who pleaded guilty to illegally selling prescription painkillers has been sentenced to six months in prison and must pay $55,000 toward state programs helping crime victims and addicts.

Prosecutors say the financial penalty is the first of its kind in Colorado’s federal court district and among the first nationally intended to help people with substance addictions.

According to court documents, Mary Aronson sold oxycodone and amphetamine pills to a confidential informant without a prescription at least three times in 2017 and 2018 as investigators recorded their conversation. She owned a pharmacy in Lyons.

Aronson pleaded guilty in March to illegal distribution of narcotics and was sentenced Tuesday.

Online records show Colorado regulators canceled Aronson’s pharmacist license in January.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women
Digital Original

The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women

2:08 pm
Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home
News

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home

2:06 pm
Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control
Capitol Watch

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control

1:58 pm
The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women
Digital Original

The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home
News

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control
Capitol Watch

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control

Scroll to top
Skip to content