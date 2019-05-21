Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver in deadly crash

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors want a judge to require a GPS monitor for the truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway now that the man has posted bond.

In the request filed on Monday, prosecutors say investigators believe Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos attempted to flee the scene of the collision.

The filing says investigators learned this after a judge had set a $400,000 bond for the 23-year-old from Houston. Jefferson County district attorney spokeswoman Pam Russell said Tuesday that she could not provide more information.

Aguilera-Mederos was released from jail Saturday after paying bond. His defense attorney has said the April 25 crash was an accident.

A judge has not scheduled a hearing on the GPS monitoring request. KDVR-TV first reported the request.

Associated Press

