Plea deal for serial online harasser fits lenient pattern

DENVER (AP) — Christopher Cleary’s arrest for posting a Facebook threat to kill “as many girls as I see” fit a pattern of behavior for a troubled man with a history of terrorizing women he met over the internet.

Cleary’s plea deal with Utah prosecutors fits a pattern of lenient punishments — a common outcome for cyberstalking and online harassment cases.

A judge who is scheduled to sentence the 27-year-old Denver man on Thursday must decide whether to accept prosecutors’ recommended sentence of probation.

An Associated Press review of police and court records shows at least eight people since 2012 have contacted authorities to accuse Cleary of stalking or harassing them. But there is no record of a prison sentence for Cleary in any of the cases reported to police.