Spring storm expected to dump snow in Colorado, Wyoming

DENVER (AP) — Officials are warning drivers traveling through a broad swath of central Colorado and Wyoming to be prepared for snow and ice as a late spring storm passes through.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings Monday from central Wyoming south through Colorado to the New Mexico line.

Weather-related crashes already were being reported on mountain roads in Colorado, where weather service officials predict between 8 and 18 inches (20 and 46 cm) of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph (56 kph).

Collisions have closed eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

In Wyoming, between 10 and 20 inches (25 and 51 cm) of snow are forecast to fall. Cheyenne and Laramie are under winter weather advisories, where up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow could fall through Tuesday morning.

Associated Press

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate
5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol
Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park
