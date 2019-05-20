Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man who fell 100 feet to death in Colorado canyon identified

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a climber who fell to his death in a Colorado canyon.

The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Monday as 48-year-old Robert Dergay. Sheriff’s investigators say the Boulder man fell an estimated 100 feet (30 meters) in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Saturday.

Witnesses say Dergay was climbing by himself and was not using ropes.

The area has cliffs as high as 700 feet (200 meters), and The American Alpine Institute rates one of the canyon’s routes among North America’s 50 classic climbs.

A man died after falling an estimated 250 feet (75 meters) in the canyon in 2012.

Associated Press

Associated Press

