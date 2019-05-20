Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado cops fatally shoot man who showed gun after chase

DENVER (AP) — Colorado police fatally shot a man who they said pulled out a gun after a pursuit.

The Denver Post reports that 46-year-old Lawrence Lee Lovato was pronounced dead at the scene in Trinidad Sunday night.

Officials say three Trinidad officers and a Las Animas County sheriff’s deputy are on leave following the shooting.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a convenience store in the city 197 miles (317 kilometers) south of Denver.

Officials say officers tried to speak with Lovato before he drove erratically out of the parking lot in a pickup truck. Police pursued and stopped Lovato’s vehicle on a ramp to Interstate 25.

Authorities say Lovato then brandished a gun and officers fired at him.

None of the officers were injured.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

