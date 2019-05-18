Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Car plows into Dairy Queen picnic area, injuring family of 4

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say a vehicle veered off a roadway and crashed into a picnic area at a Dairy Queen, injuring a family of four.

Loveland Police Department Lt. Jeff Pyle says the accident occurred just after noon on Saturday.

A witness told authorities that a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving erratically when the car went off the road and careened into the picnic area, striking the victims as they sat at a table.

All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody. Pyle says alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a role in the accident.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway
News

Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway

2:35 pm
China’s ban on scrap imports a boon to US recycling plants
News

China’s ban on scrap imports a boon to US recycling plants

2:11 pm
Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

1:19 pm
Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway
News

Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway

China’s ban on scrap imports a boon to US recycling plants
News

China’s ban on scrap imports a boon to US recycling plants

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

Scroll to top
Skip to content