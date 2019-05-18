Broncos to host graduation for school in mass shooting

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos will host graduation ceremonies at its Colorado training center for students from a school where one student was killed and eight others injured during a recent shooting.

Administrators from STEM School Highlands Ranch had reached out to the football team about the possibility of using the facility following the shooting on May 7, just days before graduation.

Broncos executive vice president Patrick Smyth says the organization wants to help the school, students and their families in any way possible. Graduation ceremonies are planned for Monday night at the Bronco’s UCHealth Training Center in Dove Valley.

Two teenagers face charges including murder and attempted murder for the shooting. Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who was killed trying to stop the gunmen, was laid to rest Friday.

Associated Press

