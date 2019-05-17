Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teen who died in Colorado school shooting laid to rest

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teen who died while trying to stop a gunman in his school has been laid to rest.

About 400 people attended the burial of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo on Friday following a Catholic funeral service. The crowd included his classmates from the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The procession to the cemetery near the foothills south of Denver included Castillo’s beloved Jeep. His casket was led in by a bagpiper.

The ceremony came two days after nearly 2,000 people attended a public memorial service for Castillo, who was remembered for the selflessness he showed throughout his life.

Two other students joined Castillo in rushing the gunman at the school on May 7 just days before graduation. Eight other students were wounded, but have all of them been released from the hospital.

Associated Press

