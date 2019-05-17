Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oprah Winfrey to address graduates at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey will give the commencement address to Colorado College graduates on Sunday.

The Gazette reports Winfrey had planned to simply attend graduation ceremonies at the private, liberal arts college in Colorado Springs to support a former student of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in the South African village of Henley on Klip. But when college president Jill Tiefenthaler found out the author, actress and former talk show host would be there, she invited Winfrey to address the graduates. She will also receive an honorary degree.

The event is not open to the public but will be livestreamed.

Previous commencement speakers at the school include former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 1982 and then-Defense Secretary Dick Cheney in 1991.

