Ex-youth leader convicted of sexually assaulting 5 teens

DENVER (AP) — A former youth group leader in suburban Denver has been convicted of sexually assaulting five teenage boys.

The Denver Post reports 55-year-old William Sexton was found guilty Friday of several charges, including sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 24.

Sexton was the director of the Bridgeway Group Home in Lakewood between 2015 and 2018. The nonprofit provides intervention and treatment services for children and families, and the victims lived at the home.

Prosecutors say Sexton groomed the boys and assaulted them in two locations. He also was accused of giving marijuana to one of them and alcohol to another.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

