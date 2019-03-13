Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man accuses city councilors, manager of violating state law

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A Durango resident has accused the city’s manager and four city councilors of using city resources to advocate for a tax increase to pay for the operation, maintenance and construction of streets and street-related improvements.

The Durango Herald reported on Tuesday that John Simpson filed a complaint with Durango City Clerk Amy Phillips, alleging Mayor Sweetie Marbury; city councilors Chris Bettin, Dean Brookie and Dick White; and City Manager Ron LeBlanc violated state campaign-finance rules barring municipal employees from spending city time or money to advocate for or against any local ballot issue.

Brookie and Bettin declined to comment. White directed comment to City Attorney Dirk Nelson.

Nelson and Marbury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LeBlanc says the city attorney’s office will investigate the allegations, but could not divulge details of that investigation.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

