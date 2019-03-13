Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Senate tentatively Oks hospital transparency bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has tentatively endorsed legislation requiring hospitals to disclose many of their expenditures to help lower health care costs.

The Senate voted Wednesday. Another vote will send the bill to the House, which has approved it, to consider Senate amendments.

Sponsors include Democratic Rep. Chris Kennedy and Sen. Dominick Moreno and Republican Sen. Bob Rankin.

It would require hospitals to provide financial reports to the state, which would compile annual reports on uncompensated care costs.

Kennedy says hospital care accounts for nearly 40 percent of total health care costs in Colorado.

He argues the legislation would, in part, allow policymakers to better understand why rural health insurance premiums, which reflect cost, are some of the highest in the nation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

11:04 am
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

11:01 am
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Scroll to top
Skip to content