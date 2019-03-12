Winter storm takes aim at parts of Wyoming, Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A developing late winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to parts of southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado.

The National Weather Service says the storm was expected to begin in Wyoming early Wednesday and become more intense throughout the day as it spreads into Colorado.

Winter storm warnings have been posted for a large area of eastern and southern Wyoming and for the mountains of western Colorado.

Southeast Wyoming, including the Cheyenne area, could receive 10 to 18 inches (25.4 to 45.7 centimeters) of snow along with winds of up to 65 mph (104.6 kph).

Northeast Colorado, including Limon and Fort Morgan and even down to Colorado Springs, could get 4 to 12 inches (10.1 to 30.5 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 75 mph (120.7 kph).