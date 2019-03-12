Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver shooting victim’s name released, ruled homicide

DENVER (AP) — A man killed in a shooting in Denver that also left four others injured last weekend has been identified as 25-year-old Vayron Garcia.

The Denver coroner’s office said Tuesday that Garcia died from a gunshot wound after he was shot in the Lower Downtown area at about 4 a.m. Sunday. The death has been ruled a homicide.

A woman and three men were wounded and were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested.

Denver police say the shooting resulted from a dispute between two people that escalated. They were investigating whether more than one person fired a weapon.

