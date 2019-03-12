Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Denver resident killed in plane crash was going to UN event

DENVER (AP) — A Canadian construction executive and environmental activist who lived in Denver is among the 157 people who died in an Ethiopian Airlines jet crash.

A statement from Edmonton-based PCL Construction says Darcy Belanger was on a personal trip when the plane crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Nairobi, Kenya.

The environmental organization Parvati.org says Belanger was an active volunteer for the group that advocates for a protected marine area in the Arctic Ocean.

The organization posted a video of Belanger saying was traveling to Nairobi for a United Nations event, where he planned to meet with government officials.

The organization says Belanger was married.

PCL Construction officials say the 46-year-old Belanger had lived in Denver for two years and was the company’s U.S. director of professional development.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

11:25 am
County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

11:23 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

11:00 am
Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’
Covering Colorado

County commissioners vote to make El Paso County ‘second amendment preservation county’

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Scroll to top
Skip to content