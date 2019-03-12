Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado boy arrested on suspicion of December mall shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police have arrested a teenage boy accused of a December triple shooting at a shopping mall.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that detectives arrested the teenager in Colorado Springs on suspicion of four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree assault.

His name and age have not been released.

A fugitive unit made the arrest at a home in the city about 69 miles (111 km) south of Denver.

Police say two men and a boy were wounded Dec. 18 when they were shot in a parking lot following an argument.

A girl was also injured but not shot.

Hundreds of people were inside the mall when the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. outside of a Hooters restaurant.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

