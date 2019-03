CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a western Nebraska man died at a hospital after his vehicle crashed.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting Saturday that Larry Dickenson was injured March 2 when his vehicle went out of control and it struck a light pole along U.S. Highway 30 near Chappell. He was taken by ambulance to Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital in neighboring Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says Dickenson lived in Chappell.