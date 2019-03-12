Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Appeals court hears case of on adoptions of Native Americans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans is set to hear arguments on a 1978 law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children.

A federal district judge in Texas last year struck down the Indian Child Welfare Act. That was a victory for opponents who say it is racially motivated and unconstitutionally discriminatory. Backers of the law, including numerous tribes and the federal government, say that if the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds that decision, many Native American children will be lost to their families and tribes.

Backers of the law say its definition of “Indian child” is based on tribal affiliations that are political, not racial.

A three judge 5th Circuit panel was to hear arguments Wednesday morning.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

11:43 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

10:42 pm
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

10:41 pm
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

Scroll to top
Skip to content