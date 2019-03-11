Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman dies after fire at apparent abandoned Colorado home

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after being trapped in a fire in the basement of a northern Colorado home thought to be abandoned.

The Greeley Tribune reports local officials responded to the fire around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

A release from the Greeley Police Department says the victim, an adult woman, was trapped in the basement, calling for help.

A release from the Greeley Fire Department says fire crews retrieved the unresponsive woman and transported her to North Colorado Medical Center, where she died.

Greeley Fire says the cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Greeley Fire Department Battalion Chief Ben Ojinaga says the fire was contained to the basement of the home.

It’s unclear if the home is otherwise inhabitable.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

