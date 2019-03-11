Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas teen killed in Colorado skydiving accident

FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old male from Texas has died in a skydiving accident in Colorado.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the man died Sunday in a field north of Florence, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Denver.

The victim’s name and hometown haven’t been released. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Megan Richards said it was the 17-year-old’s first skydive and he was jumping alone.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were assisting in the investigation, along with local authorities.

Associated Press

Associated Press

